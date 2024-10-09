Florida Residents Go Viral For Wild Way They're Trying To Protect House During Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is one of the most dangerous hurricanes to hit Florida. Yet one Florida resident is preparing for it in a rather peculiar way. Well, such behaviors have begun to be expected from Floridians, and yet the world is always pleasantly shocked and surprised.

Posted to the blursedimages Subreddit by ChatnNaked, one Florida resident decides that the best way to stop Hurricane Milton from uprooting their house is to literally strap it to the ground. Six cables can be seen overlapping the entire bungalow in an effort to secure it.

Although this is pretty funny, this is likely as effective as gathering some fans to blow the hurricane away.

Unusual Hurricane Milton Defence By Floridian

It's hard to tell whether this was done for a laugh or as a genuine effort to protect their residence from Hurricane Hilton. As the Category 5 hurricane tears through to hit Florida, not much will be able to withstand it. And I'm positive six cables won't change anything.

Even if the cables hold their position and stay in the ground, the hurricane will move through the straps to attack and harass the bungalow. The eventuality becomes more grim when you consider flying debris. Nothing is sacred to a hurricane, not even the honest efforts of a humble Floridian.

The comments seem to be encouraging this practice, however, telling the Florida resident to "put a twist in the straps so they don't vibrate like crazy in the wind."

"It only works if you slap one of the straps and say 'this baby ain't going anywhere,'" humorously adds another Redditor.

Despite the valiant effort, the bungalow will fare the same as its neighbors. Although the image and the defensive resort are pretty funny, the hurricane itself is no laughing matter. If you're set to be affected, make sure to get to safety and help out others where you can.

I do admire the optimism and spirit, though. If only hurricane defense was this easy.