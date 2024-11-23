Florida Mom Accused Of Drowning Teen Daughter In Bathtub

A woman named Kelsey Glover, 35, allegedly drowned her own 14-year-old daughter in Florida. According to the police and medical examiners, Glover held her daughter's head underwater in a bathtub until she died, while also threatening her roommate and another child. Glover was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Police initially arrived at the Poinciana house on Wednesday, November 20, after a disturbance was reported. They found Glover fighting her roommate who, allegedly, found Glover drowning her daughter and attempted to prevent it. At the time, Glover had a hammer in her hand, which police successfully wrestled off her hands.

"It was just something that we caught in the act, and God only knows in which direction that was going to go if we didn't get there on time and kick the door in," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a press conference. "Witnesses also told deputies that they saw Ms. Glover holding her 14-year-old daughter's head underwater in the bathtub."

"They tried to stop her but were not successful," Lopez continued. In the house, there was another child who reportedly also tried to prevent Glover from harming her daughter. "Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer, which led them to call also 911."

Charged With Murder

Following the struggle, authorities transported the minor to the hospital but she was declared dead shortly after. At the time, the circumstances surrounding the 14-year-old's death were unclear, so Glover was charged with assault.

"Hopefully, we'll get to the bottom of that soon. That's why, right now, we're charging her with those other charges," Lopez said. He also told reporters that they would charge Glover further should the evidence confirm their suspicions. Eventually, an autopsy confirmed that the 14-year-old died from drowning and ruled as a homicide. Police then upgraded Glover's charges to first-degree murder.

Police at the time are still trying to work out the reason behind the alleged murder, but no further details have been unveiled at the moment. Kelsey Glover is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bail and will wait for a pre-trial detention hearing on December 6.

"It's a dark day when things like this happen," said Sheriff Lopez. "What happened to her is unimaginable and we are determined to get justice for Giselle."