Florida Man Survives 244 Days In A Coma, Dies After Pickup Truck Hits Him

Drew Kohn, a Florida resident, had already suffered greatly. Per WTLV, on July 17, 2017, Kohn was on his way to the gym. Riding his motorcycle, Kohn was hit by a car, rendering Kohn unconscious. The force of the crash left Kohn in a coma "with a traumatic brain injury, two impaled lungs, a broken shoulder, pelvis and ribs among other injuries."

Initially, doctors thought he was brain dead. They came to the likely conclusion that Kohn would be unable to walk or talk if he did wake up. Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, his mother, rejected that prognosis. "They would have harvested his organs," she said. "It was because of my faith that gave me the boldness to speak up and push back and let them know 'you're not getting a toenail or an eyelash.'"

For 244 days, the situation looked bleak. Kohn was transferred from the hospital back to his home after five months, where his mother watched over him. One day, the unthinkable happened. "Yeah, mom, I'm okay. I love you, mom." Kohn spoke, finally waking up. His story was one of perseverance, belief, and wonderful luck.

"My family is grateful for Brooks Rehab and all the help of social service workers, police, and countless others in the community who rallied around Drew," Yolanda said. Drew would be granted seven additional years. Then, tragedy struck.

A Man From Florida Survives A Coma, Then Is Later Struck By A Car And Killed

On July 27, 2024, Kohn was walking on Collins Road early in the morning. That's when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck. Further, the driver didn't see Kohn, and he immediately called 911. By the time help arrived, it was too late. Kohn was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite the horrible tragedy, Yolanda found a sliver of light in a truly dark situation.

"Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance," Yolanda said. "His arm is probably lifted so high saying 'Thank you, Jesus!' Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other."

"Drew loved God, and because of God's nature when he answered my request, there are no words I have of malicious intent towards my creator. He gave me a gift and turned around and gave me seven-plus years."

You can donate here if you'd like to support funeral and medical expenses on behalf of Drew's family.