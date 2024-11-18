Florida Man Pretends To Be Undercover Cop To Avoid Background Check

On November 13, officers in Florida caught a man pretending to be an undercover cop to lease a residential property without a background check.

William Dennis Milstead, 64, is a man with an extensive criminal record. He devised a frankly hilarious plan to avoid the background check that would uncover him.

According to the news release by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Milstead has "13 prior felony arrests including arrests in 2002 and 2016 for impersonating a police officer." It seems that he impersonated an officer to stop a real estate agency knowing that he has impersonated officers before. What a man.

Milstead thought to write an insane letter to prove he's an undercover cop.

Man Fakes Hilarious Letter To Prove He's An Undercover Cop

He fabricated a statement from FDLE describing in detail how he's an "Undercover Agent" a part of the "FDLE Official Off Grid Officers." In a letter swimming with more grammatical errors than sense, the supposed FDLE urged the estate agents not to look into his background to a risk to his "personal safety" if such details were circulated.

For some reason, Milstead also thought it necessary to include his employment history in the letter. Milstead included the date he started, his current yearly income, and that Milstead is a "very reputable individual" in the letter. You know, the one urging his personal background to be kept under wraps.

Hilariously, the letter also explains that "Credit and background checks are easily obtainable in the criminal world." The letter asked the agency to "rely solely on this letter of recommendation."

The letter is complete with a signature, stamp, and other aesthetic features you are likely to see on an official letter.

Naturally, the local real estate agency thought his letter to be unconvincing.

They likely notified the police, who then booked Milstead into the Saint Lucie County Jail. FDLE Orlando is currently investigating the case.

Authorities have charged Milstead "for falsely impersonating a police officer, making a false statement to obtain property, and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony," according to the report.