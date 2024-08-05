Florida Man Patriotically Waves American Flag In Middle Of Hurricane Debby In Insane Footage

No, I promise we didn't accidentally travel back a month to the 4th of July! Here, we have a brave man who had evaded the flash flooding in Tennessee. When he returned to Florida, however, he was only greeted by Hurricane Debby. Seeing the chance to show the world how brave and American he is, he took right to the streets. No hurricane will get in the way of his patriotism!

So I dodged all of the flash flooding in Tennessee to come back to Florida in time for a hurricane. Bring it on. pic.twitter.com/Eh8rcZTu1o — The Lectern Guy?? (@lecternleader) August 5, 2024

You can't clearly see the drink, but we all know it's beer. What's more 'Murrca than that? "We're planning a Hurricane party for Wednesday. Just a good warm up for the season. Stay safe," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user says. ...Wait, what? What the heck's a— oh my God, "hurricane parties" are real? Huh! You learn something new every day! Morbid, but you know what? I dig the spirit of it!

"I know I mother hen you so I'll just enjoy your antics which are funny but keep a prayer sent up for y'all too. Stay safe - still got a long way to go on my own Cat 1 from Aug 8." ...I'm not trying to be rude, but what did this person say? Is this some sort of code language I don't know about?

"Fantastic! We had a cloud wall tornader yesterday I had to drive into a low parking lot for shelter but we had a full view of it passing in front of us. Awesome." I wonder if "tornader" was intentional? Look, I get it. We're all feeling ourselves because Twisters came out and was actually pretty solid! We can be a nation of storm chasers! ...Which inevitably wouldn't end well for some of us.

"I'm SO JEALOUS of this man's wife, it makes no d— sense." Of course, you have your resident thirsty folks to highlight! Who said he was married? Maybe you should slide... okay, fine. Not that kind of website, I know.

"lol, your neighbor has their hurricane shutters on. Must be a newbie." ...Okay, yeah, we get it. You're so cool. The internet cracks me up sometimes.