Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' Refuses to Leave His Tiny Boat Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton guarantees unprecedented destruction for the state of Florida. People feverishly flock to their cars and hit the highway to try and leave while airports shut down. However, one man thinks he's got it all figured out. He believes his little boat will secure him at the most aggressive of winds and rainfall.

Recently, TikTok content creator Terrence Concannon has been interviewing a local Florida man. They earnestly call him 'real life Lieutenant Dan' because he's also missing a leg like the Forrest Gump character. In the videos, Terrence documents the man's life on his 20 foot boat in a Tampa harbor ahead of Hurricane Helene. These TikToks go viral ahead of the historical terror of Hurricane Milton, a category five storm. Now, social media remains in disarray and police desperately try to escort him away from danger.

Social Media Worries (and Jokes) for Florida Man Lieutenant Dan

Ultimately, Florida man Lieutenant Dan argues that he's got the right idea and how he's placing faith in God over man. "The water's going to come in, it's going to rise. If you're on land, it's going to flood. You're risking drowning. I'm in a boat, so the boat goes up with the water... it's really the safest place to be, on my boat," he earnestly says.

A recent video shows Dan holed up in his boat as flood waters rise and he's practically on land at this point. All of these updates leave a lot of people worried. However, most of them mostly laugh at his foolish Florida man logic. For instance, one Twitter user says, "Someone could save a life by buying lieutenant Dan a hooker and a hotel room."

Barring Lieutenant Dan survives Hurricane Milton, you can help him out when it's all said and done. Terrence launches a GoFundMe for the Florida man to get him a much better boat instead of the small twenty footer he floats in now.