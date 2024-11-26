Florida Inmates Have A Baby Together Without Physically Touching One Another Thanks To Air Vent

Where there's a will there's a way, they say, and this couple certainly found the way. In an ingenious, disgusting, and quite frankly absurd situation, two inmates made a baby without ever physically meeting.

The two convicts were, and are still, locked up in jail for first and second-degree murder. Neither of them is coming out for a while, and they have both been in there for some time. However, just because they're convicted felons, doesn't mean they don't still have dreams. Inmates Daisy Link and Joan Depaz, 24, wanted to have a baby, despite being behind bars.

Link told WSVN just how she managed to get knocked up despite being forbidden from having any contact with the other male prisoners. According to Link and Depaz, they could keep one another company through vents. Using these air ducts, it's possible to communicate from one cell to another. One lonely night, they got chatting, and the inmates got around to the idea of a baby.

Together, they concocted a plan. Using the proximity of their cells, which was only one L-shaped vent away, Depaz figured out how to get Link knocked up. Depaz explains how they set up the delivery system. "Because the vents is like a L-shape, really. It drops right into my vent, from her room, she could throw a pen into the vent and it'll land right into my vent," he said. Using this, the inmates could transport the needed baby-making material.

And so, using this, Depaz would deliver semen to Link in rolled-up paper up to five times a day according to him. She would then administer it using yeast infection applicators. You have to admire their ingenuity, but, five times a day? I feel sorry for Depaz's roommate.

The Chance of The Inmates Making A Baby Are Slim, But Not Zero

Through hard work, determination, and a lot of self-love for one inmate, they managed to succeed. Lots of ingenuity, zero intimacy, and two bored inmates resulted in a real-life baby. Their ownership has been proven through DNA tests, too.

Dr. Akerman of the Fertility Centre of Miami said "We estimate that probably their chances were less than five percent, but that is not to say that the chances were zero. So this is absolutely a case that is exceedingly unusual. To my knowledge, I've never heard or read anything like this."

These two murderers somehow managed, against all odds, to fulfill their dreams of parenthood. The inmates baby now lives with Depaz's mom and will do for a long time. I doubt their grandmother will be in any hurry to explain just how their life came into being, either.