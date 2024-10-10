Florida Influencer Gets Ridiculed For Extreme Lengths To Protect His Car During Hurricane Milton

A Floridian Tiktoker decided to share with the world how he was going to keep his brand-new Corvette protected during Hurricane Milton.

The beginning of the video sets out the stakes. A category 5 hurricane was on the way and he lives nine miles from water. Naturally, this doesn't spell good fortune for the new car. However, the Tiktoker had a plan.

He set out to wrap the thing in plastic. The grand plan, of just wrapping the entire car in a car cover then in plastic wrappings, didn't go down so well with the audience who proceeded to make fun of the antics.

Wrapped Car Vs. Hurricane Milton

The end of the video reveals the wrapped and tied Corvette in his garage. Although it's a valiant effort, many of the commenters deemed the idea stupid and redundant.

Many made fun of the fact that the plastic wrappings wouldn't keep it safe from the storms of the hurricane. "I love that you gift wrapped it so Milton can celebrate his birthday," one Tiktoker comments.

It is true that no matter how well-wrapped something is, the hurricane will still pick it up and throw it around. If if the winds don't, then the floods will.

Others ridicule the Floridian for simply not driving the car away to somewhere safer.

"Why would you not just.. drive it out of the affected area?" asks one confused commenter. This sentiment is echoed numerous times, "fun thing about cars is that you can drive them away from danger."

However, the Tiktoker made a second video regarding the wrapped Corvette, providing insight into his actions. The Floridian admitted that the act was inspired by a wrapped Porsche he saw that has survived in Tampa Bay, but there are practical reasons, too.

He says that he's not evacuating as he lives right on the edge of the hurricane's path. This means that he won't be suffering disastrous winds or flooding. He also mentions that he's not worried about the car floating away as it will be safe in the garage.

With only a couple of feet of projected flooding in his area, he's confident the wrapping will keep the water out. With only rainwater to worry about, it does look like the brand-new Corvette will survive the hurricane.