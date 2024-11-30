Florida Grandpa Killed On Thanksgiving Over Argument About Loud Music

On Thursday, November 28, Hureleyon McLean, a 72-year-old grandpa, started an argument with his neighbor in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. According to the latter, McLean was playing loud music during Thanksgiving. When McLean went to talk with him, his neighbor allegedly shot McLean in unknown circumstances. Hureleyon McLean would later die of his injuries.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Deputies arrived at the scene after the incident happened at the Somerset Lakes apartments at around 3:30 p.m. "He was playing his music, and the guy said he was playing it too loud," Rose McLean, Hureleyon's wife, told NBC South Florida. "So my husband, he went down to him." However, what followed was something Rose never imagined: she heard gunshots.

"I heard it, and I just flew to the door," she continued. "When I look out, my husband was laying face down in the blood." He found the other man standing next to her husband's body, unfazed by allegedly shooting him down. "And I go up to him and say, 'Why did you shoot my husband? Why?' And he said to me, 'If I didn't shut my mouth, he would shoot me, too'," she told WSVN. Hureleyon would later succumb to his injuries.

The unnamed alleged shooter would later tell police that he acted in self-defense. Rose McLean, however, contests this claim. "My husband didn't have any weapons, my husband didn't even have a knife on him," she said. Moreover, according to her, the alleged shooter didn't feel sorry for shooting down Hureleyon McLean. The alleged shooter was cooperative with authorities.

A Tragic Death

While charges have not been filed yet, Rose McLean and her community are heartbroken following Hureleyon's passing. "Anywhere he is, I'm always with him," Rose said. "We're like a team together. For him to be taken away like this, trust me, it's very hard."

Tracy McCloud, a local pastor who knew Hureleyon, would later express his dismay at the alleged murder. He led a prayer circle outside of Hureleyon and Rose's apartment. "It's crazy how mankind has gotten to a place where we don't honor life like we should honor," McCloud said, "Who would have thought something tragic like this would happen?"

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.