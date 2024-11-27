Florida Golfer Murdered On The Green In Random Act Of Violence

On Monday, November 25, Junior Boucher, 36, allegedly brutally murdered 65-year-old Brian Hiltebeitel at a golf course in Florida. According to witnesses, Boucher assaulted Hiltebeitel out of nowhere and then began choking and hitting him to death with a golf club. Police charged Boucher with first-degree murder and he has an extensive criminal record.

Videos by Wide Open Country

While at the first hole at Sandhill Crane Golf Club, one witness heard Hiltebeitel begin screaming all of a sudden, according to WBPF. As the witness and another person approached Hiltebeitel's location - they were playing golf with him - they saw Boucher holding and swinging a golf club at Hiltebeitel, who attempted to flee.

Hiltebeitel yelled multiple times that Boucher was trying to kill him. The men fell to the ground, with Boucher brutally hitting Hiltebeitel with the golf club. Eventually, Hiltebeitel fled to a nearby pond, at which time, Boucher hit him multiple times in the head.

"Once in the water, Boucher jumped on top of Hiltebeitel and appeared to be choking him," said the witness. "Boucher then got off of Hiltebeitel, who was no longer moving, and retrieved a golf club and struck him repeatedly in the head." According to reports, Boucher also forced Hiltebeitel's head underwater.

Police found Boucher naked and attempting to flee the scene, ending up using an "electronic control weapon" to stop him. Hiltebeitel was pronounced dead at the scene, having "deep lacerations to the back of his head" according to WPTV.

A Random Act Of Violence

Boucher was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was denied bond at a court appearance on Tuesday, November 26. Reportedly, Boucher told the judge that his attack was due to him being a victim of witchcraft. In any case, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief, Dominick Pape, reported about the incident during a press conference.

"At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course," Pape said. "This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim's golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him."

Junior Boucher is no stranger to arrests, as he has been charged multiple times with drug possession, distribution, and domestic battery, according to the Daily Mail.

Hiltebeitel's family is in shock after Brian was murdered in such a bizarre and senseless way. They remembered him fondly while talking to WPTV.

"Just such a good, good person, he was exciting to be with, always in a good mood, never depressed, wake up happy," Dina Laura, Hiltebeitel's girlfriend told the outlet. Dina's family, especially her mother, loved Brian and accepted him as their own. "Dina said the other day, she said I've never been so happy," Nancy, Dina's mother, said. "He just made us happy; he was just the best guy ever."