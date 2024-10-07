Florida Friends Have Babies On Same Day At Same Hospital

I know folks enjoy their digs at Florida, but this time, it's a wholesome story! Two best friends, Carolynn Shada and Kali Gaynor, celebrated a monumental achievement in their lives. On Shada's Instagram page, she expected to surprise Gaynor with the news of her pregnancy. What she didn't expect, however, was for Gaynor to reveal that she, too, was pregnant! ...I'm not here to argue about the "authenticity" of the moment, okay? Take it at face value!

"Our due dates were 8 days apart so we always joked around with the idea that we all could be at the hospital at the same time. NEVER did we ever think our BOYS would be born on the same day," Shada captioned in a post. "Kali went into labor early Sunday morning... at this point in time I was showing no signs of active labor. Unfortunately (yet fortunately for this story) her labor slowly progressed (she was an absolute rockstar)," Shada continues.

"Late Monday night rolls around and my contractions kick in. While she was in the hospital we kept each other up to date. I labored at home as long as I could at this point we KNEW we'd be at the hospital together."

Florida Besties Have Their Babies On The Same Day

"Her precious baby boy was born a bit after 12AM on Tuesday. The hospital we were at was at a max capacity so a few hours after she birthed her baby they moved her to triage. As morning rolls around I head to the hospital and was placed in the EXACT room she delivered her baby in. My son was born later that afternoon with the same midwife group. You can't make this stuff up!" Shada concludes.

Could you argue it as a quintessential "obnoxious influencer" story? Sure! But, hey, sometimes, the story hits you at the right time. It's sweet! Also, it is a coincidence worth highlighting in your life. ...Unless there's a conspiracy brewing where they somehow faked the "timing" for some social media clout.

I'm sorry I'm so jaded. Trust me, as someone who's watched many content creators rise, fall, and kinda half-rise again throughout the last two decades, you learn to question many "antics." Pessimistic? Yes. But you gotta protect yourselves out here, y'all.