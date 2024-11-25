Florida Deputy Accidentally Cooks Motorcyclist Alive After Tasering Him While He Was Pumping Gas

David Crawford, an Osceola County deputy, attempted to arrest Jean Barreto in 2022. Barreto happened to match the description of an individual who had committed several traffic violations alongside a group of dirt bikers. Crawford tased Barreto, but unknowingly, ignited a pool of gasoline that spilled as a result of the scuffle. Barreto survived, but with three-quarters of his body being covered in burns.

"Get off the bike! Get on the ground now," Crawford told Barreto as he approached him at a gas station in Florida, according to the Daily Mail. In the ensuing struggle, Barreto's bike tipped over. Since Barreto was filling his bike with gas, a significant amount of gasoline spilled all over the place. While a fellow officer tased Barreto once, Crawford tased him again, igniting the gasoline and burning Barreto alive.

As a result of the incident, 75% of Barreto's body was covered in burns. Crawford and other deputies were also severely burned as a result. Barreto was rushed to the hospital and, shortly after, footage of the burning was released. Crawford and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office faced immense backlash as a result.

Barreto's defense attorney, Mark Nejame, heavily criticized the deputy's actions at the time. "Our client, Jean Barreto, has been cooked alive, by the overzealous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office."

David Crawford, Acquitted

A weeklong trial took place in November 2024, and, eventually, David Crawford was found not guilty of culpable negligence. Prosecutors had argued that Crawford's actions were dangerous and reckless. "There is no need for one man to run, like a cowboy, and tackle someone off a motorcycle filling up with gas," a state prosecutor said, according to WESH. "The end result of this was foreseeable from the fact that he walked across that parking lot."

After Crawford was found not guilty, his defense stated that they were "convinced from the very beginning" that Crawford was innocent. During the trial, Crawford testified that he didn't intentionally deploy his taser. "We are very happy with the result we got here today," Crawford's attorney said. "My client's relieved. I'm relieved. We are just very happy the jury reached the right conclusion"

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement with WESH in which they respected the jury's decision. "It's important for the public to know that the Osceola County Sheriff's Office initiated this criminal investigation against its own employee in the same way we would for any other criminal case against any other defendant," reads the statement.

Barreto is still seeking justice and plans to file a civil lawsuit. Albert Yonfa, Barreto's attorney, stated that he would file the lawsuit "for the reckless, excessive use of force, which was strengthened by the evidence brought forth in this criminal trial."