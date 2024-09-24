Florida Dad Turns In Son For Threatening To Shoot Up School

Threat avoided. Wakulla County, Florida was almost witness to a tragedy after a 10-year-old boy threatened to shoot up Wakulla High School. After School Resource Officers (SROs) from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) obtained a warrant, the boy's father turned him in. Authorities put the boy in custody a day after he threatened to shoot the school.

WCSO produced a statement on September 20, where they explained the situation to the community. "After the school day had ended on September 18, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an SRO was alerted by Wakulla High School (WHS) staff of a threatening social media post," reads the statement.

Reportedly, a high school student warned Wakulla High School about the threat. The student allegedly received a Snapchat message sent by the arrested juvenile. "Yes I'm finna Shoot up your school It's y'all's last day," was allegedly the message received by the student. Immediately, SROs initiated an investigation due to the gravity of the threat.

The Juvenile In Custody

SROs were able to identify and interview the subject who made the threats. "During the early morning hours of September 19, 2024, FDLE Special Agents and an SRO made contact with the subject who made the online threat at his residence in Leon County and interviewed him," reads the statement.

The officers reported there was no imminent threat to WHS or other schools in the area. However, they ended up charging and arresting the juvenile for the threats made on social media.

"On September 19, 2024, the SRO obtained an arrest warrant charging the juvenile with violation of Florida Statute 836," declares the statement. Said statute includes "making a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism."

In response to the statement, many users were in shock by the situation. A user said: "This county in florida does a perp walk for kids like this, if parents can't parent then the sheriffs office should." Another user reflected on the use of social media by minors: "10 year olds should definitely not even have Snapchat!" Several users shared this sentiment.