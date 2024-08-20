Florida Couple Could Lose Home Over Patch Of Dead Grass

Let's talk about petty feuds. In Florida, as is tradition, utter insanity has overtaken the lives of two households. Per Local 10 News, Loretta and Leroy Bayliss of Lauderhill, Florida, are a couple at the end of their rope. "I am tired!" Loretta Bayliss told the publication. "I'm at my wits' end with the city of Lauderhill and the neighbor next door."

What incited this issue? A dead patch of grass, of course! The Bayliss pair, addressing a dead patch of grass on their property, added pavers and stones to spruce the place up. That, it seems, ended up being the couple's downfall.

"She doesn't like it and I'm not supposed to have the pavers there. Period," Loretta Bayliss stated. The neighbor went to code enforcement, and Loretta was given a citation. Evidently, her permit was denied. The rocks were too close to the neighbor's property line. Apparently, this caused drainage issues. So, Loretta removed the pavers.

"Now she doesn't want the rocks because she says they are going to get in her tire," Loretta said. In response, Loretta and her husband added plants, grass, and removed some of the rocks. Still, their efforts were insufficient.

"No. Nothing will ever be good enough. Nothing. No matter what I do, she just keeps calling code. All the time," Loretta states.

A Florida Feud Between Neighbors Turns Ugly Over A Few Rocks

The Baylisses now face fines and a potential lien. Reportedly, other homes in the area have rocks. However, Loretta's rocks seem to be worse rocks.

Arlene Edwards, the neighbor in question, was asked if the rocks were truly that bothersome. "Yes. Because they come into my driveway and I got rocks in my tires when I come out of my driveway. I have a Mercedes. I took it to Mercedes and they want to know why I have so many rocks."

There's further squabbling about hedges, flowers, and more rocks, but I believe that's enough for the time being. You know, stories like this should teach us a lesson we should all retain. It's not just the neighborhood you need to worry about when moving to a new place. Sometimes, an annoying neighbor can take years off your life!