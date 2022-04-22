Flatland Cavalry Celebrate Trans-Pecos Region of Texas on New Album 'Far Out West Sessions'

Flatland Cavalry have announced their new album Far Out West Sessions (out May 6), which features acoustic versions of seven songs from the band's record, Welcome to Countryland.

Produced by Fernando Garcia, the album was recorded by Garcia and John Park in locations across the Trans-Pecos region of the band's homestate of Texas.

"Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van," lead singer Cleto Cordero said in a press statement. "All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote- for the spirits of my ancestors!"

"Long before my mom and dad decided to settle in Midland, TX and raise their large family of seven children, our family's story began out in their magnificent big backyard, the Trans-Pecos Region of Texas, specifically Redford and Presidio, TX," Cordero continues. "The opportunity to travel back to where my family's humble origins begin in Far West Texas was incredible. I haven't been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of "returning home." Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family's character was a spiritual experience."

Advertisement

Ahead of the album's release, Flatland Cavalry are sharing a live performance video of "Tilt Your Chair Back."

Far Out West Sessions is available for pre-order now.

Far Out West Sessions Track List:

1. Dancin' Around A Fire

2. Daydreamer

3. It's Good To Be Back ('Round Here Again)

4. Tilt Your Chair Back

5. Gettin' By

6. Country Is...

7. Life Without You

Advertisement

Related Videos