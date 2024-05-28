'Fixer Upper' Fans Blast Chip And Joanna Gaines For Vanity Project: "It Looks Like They're Showing Off"

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't particularly controversial. They fix up houses on HGTV and garnered a reputation for their upbeat attitudes. However, some Fixer Upper fans are blasting the couple for their latest show.
Some viewers see it as a vanity project for the pair. Chip and Joanna Gaines recently launched the trailer for their new show Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. It sees the couple repairing a very large and very expensive looking lake house. However, some believe the show is a way for the couple to flaunt their wealth. After the latest trailer launched, several complained that the couple was just showing off.
One Fixer Upper viewer wrote, "I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury 2nd or 3rd homes. It looks like they're showing off." Another wrote, "That show is no longer enjoyable." Other viewers aid they stopped watching Fixer Upper altogether thanks to changes in the network's pricing.
'Fixer Upper' Couple Draw Controversy
However, it wasn't all critics. Others came to their defense. One wrote, "Don't be jealous they've earned it." Another wrote, "What's wrong with other's success?" Likewise, it's currently unknown if the Gaines planned to keep the property or not. Typically, the couple sell their properties after renovating them.
A press release describes what viewers should expect. "Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we're excited to share our latest project with you this summer with Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse."
The show will premiere in June. During the trailer, Joanna said, "I think with this lake house, there's something about it that just feels significant that this project landed on our ten-year Fixer anniversary."
In a previous interview, Chip and Joanna Gaines opened up about how things have changed for the Fixer Upper couple since they started.
"Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other,' Chip said. 'It's the second part of our marriage. "What we have realized about our kids is, they want to feel as normal as possible. So they don't ever talk about any of it. I think they love the idea of flying under the radar, feeling normal,"Joanna also added.