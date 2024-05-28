'Fixer Upper' Fans Blast Chip And Joanna Gaines For Vanity Project: "It Looks Like They're Showing Off"

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't particularly controversial. They fix up houses on HGTV and garnered a reputation for their upbeat attitudes. However, some Fixer Upper fans are blasting the couple for their latest show.

Some viewers see it as a vanity project for the pair. Chip and Joanna Gaines recently launched the trailer for their new show Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. It sees the couple repairing a very large and very expensive looking lake house. However, some believe the show is a way for the couple to flaunt their wealth. After the latest trailer launched, several complained that the couple was just showing off.

One Fixer Upper viewer wrote, "I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury 2nd or 3rd homes. It looks like they're showing off." Another wrote, "That show is no longer enjoyable." Other viewers aid they stopped watching Fixer Upper altogether thanks to changes in the network's pricing.

'Fixer Upper' Couple Draw Controversy