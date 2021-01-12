There's songs about anglers by artists outside of country music, dating back to Woody Guthrie's "Talking Fishing Blues," the blues tune "Fishin' Blues" (popularized by Taj Mahal and others) and the Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong duet "Gone Fishin'." Elsewhere in entertainment, The Andy Griffith Show theme song actually had lyrics and is called "The Fishin' Hole."

Yet our favorite fishing songs happen to be performed by country music artists ranging from songwriting legends Robert Earl Keen and John Prine to current superstars Luke Bryan and Maddie & Tae. We also include a couple of Brad Paisley selections and one of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's commercial breakthroughs.

Consider these 12 selections if you need a Spotify playlist for your next attempt at catching your own 5 pound bass or if you want to put headphones on at home while reminiscing about a good day at your favorite childhood fishing spot.

As often happens with lists, few good ones didn't make the cut, from Chris Janson's "Buy Me a Boat" to Little Big Town's "Boondocks." A complete list of the best fishing songs of all time would go on and on, so consider this quick dozen a jumping off point if you're wanting a nice mix of new songs and old favorites.

"Fish," Craig Campbell

"Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," Luke Bryan

"Catch All the Fish," Brad Paisley

"Bait a Hook," Justin Moore

"Five Pound Bass," Robert Earl Keen

"Tackle Box," Luke Bryan

"Bad Day of Fishin'," Billy Currington

"Just Fishin'," Trace Adkins

"Fish and Whistle," John Prine

"Fishing in the Dark," The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

"Shut Up and Fish," Maddie & Tae

"I'm Gonna Miss Her," Brad Paisley

This story originally ran on Aug. 27, 2020.

