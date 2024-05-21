Fisherman Speaks Out After Internet Sleuths Unfairly Accuse Him In Mica Miller Case

Mica Miller's case has captivated the nation, and with that comes a number of arm-chair internet sleuths. However, there's danger in slinging false accusations around.

A fisherman, who I will keep from naming, came forward about reportedly hearing Miller on the day of her death. He reported hearing whimpering prior to a gunshot. He also came across her belongings as well. That included a Bible, $500, and her driver's license. He didn't actually come across Mica or her body while out at the Lumber River park. But he called the police and spoke with them.

After coming forward, some accused the fisherman of having something to do with Mica's death. He's denied this and expressed that's affected him emotionally. "Quit trying to be investigators. I did not do this. There's no way in the world I would harm anyone, even my worst enemy. I was just here fishing. I'm trying to figure out what happened. I could have done something. I wished I would have done something," the fisherman said to NewsNation.

He previously described what he heard that day and Mica Miller's final moments. "I started hearing the crying, and then I heard a gunshot," claimed the fisherman. "The crying stopped. That's when I felt like something bad had happened."

Mica Miller Ruled Suicide

Police officially ruled Mica Miller's death a suicide but called on the FBI to assist in the investigation. We're unsure if they accepted. There's been a lot of attention on Mica's husband John-Paul. However, as in the case of the fisherman, it shows how damaging rumors without evidence can be on those involved. Authorities asked for people to not theorize about Mica Miller.

"This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond," the sheriff said in a statement. "I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigation Team.

He continued, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."