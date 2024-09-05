First Victim In Georgia School Mass Shooting Identified As Beloved Special Education Teacher

The first victim in the horrible mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has been identified. The shooter shot special education teacher David Phenix.

Fortunately, Phenix was one of the people to survive the shooting. At least four people died in the Georgia mass shooting. His daughter confirmed that the special education took a bullet in the foot and hip.

"We are so thankful for all the texts, calls, and messages about my dad, David Phenix. There was a shooting this morning at Apalachee High School and my dad was shot in the foot and in the hip, shattering his hip bone," his daughter Katie wrote in a Facebook update.

"He arrived to the hospital alert and awake. He just got out of surgery and is stable. We will update as we hear new information. We are so, so lucky, but please keep our family as well as the AHS family in your prayers."

Mass Shooting At School

Phenix had been teaching at the high school for only a year. However, he has worked as a schoolteacher for more than two decades. The shooter killed at least four others and wounded as many as 30 people in mass shooting. Authorities took the shooter into custody. They haven't revealed his identity. But reports say that he may be as young as 14. Nine people are currently in the hospital as well.

The school became a scene of carnage earlier on Wednesday. Reports of gunfire surfaced. Further reports of an active shooter began to flood in. Authorities from several different agencies flooded the perimeter of the school. They took the shooter into custody. By mid-day, the school released students to go home. Until then, it had been placed under lockdown with surrounding schools placed on soft lockdown.

First responders airlifted two people in medical helicopters to nearby hospitals. President Joe Biden said, "What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart."

More information will continue to come to light about this tragic day. We will keep you updated.