First Appearance Of Donald Trump Since Rally Shooting: See Video

Donald Trump has been spotted in his first appearance after being injured at a Pennsylvania rally. The former president was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that killed one and injured several

In the video, Trump stepped off a plane in New Jersey. He appeared to be no worse for wear following his injury. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Trump also shared his account of the shooting on social media and shared condolences for the deceased.

He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

He also confirmed that he got grazed during the shooting.

Donald Trump Speaks Out

Trump wrote, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Several hours later, Trump posted to social media that he won't live in fear. He thanked everyone for the prayers.

Trump wrote, "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday. As it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.

He continued, "Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded. And hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United. And show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."