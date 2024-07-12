Billy Ray Cyrus's Ex Firerose Reveals How Jail Saved Her From Near Death

Oftentimes, they say miracles happen when you least expect them. All hope is seemingly lost and pain feels like an inevitability. Then, something happens that alters the trajectory of your life. For Firerose, she finds this to be incredibly true.

Recently, Firerose Cyrus, soon-to-be ex-wife of Billy Ray, speaks with Page Six about a scary time in her life. She explains how she battles drug addiction in 2016 and how she befriends a stranger on Venice Beach in southern California. Eventually, she stumbles her way to the stranger's house. Or at least she thinks so.

The whole time, Firerose lounges in a completely different person's home. Inevitably, the owners come home and call the police to escort this random person out of their home. Then, Cyrus finds herself in the back of a cop car with no money to pay for bail. Consequently, she spends 60 days in jail. Most people would find this terrifying but frankly, she finds it as a blessing in disguise. ""You could say it was 'wrong place, wrong time'," Cyrus explains, "But I like to say it ended up being the right time."

Firerose Thanks God For Giving Her a Second Lease on Life After Arrest and Drug Addiction

Firerose goes on to say how that time battling addiction was the lowest she ever felt in her life. However, she gives it up to God's will that she ends up in jail. Moreover, Cyrus thinks she never kicks the habit and probably ends up dying as a result. "I was at rock bottom, as we say in the recovery community, but I was given a gift. Otherwise, I would for sure be dead. I was a few weeks away from death, if that," she says. "It was by the grace of God that I was arrested; on that fateful day, God knew that I had to be physically separated from the situation I was in."

Additionally, Firerose says that jail allows her to actually spend time with God in that cell. She gives all glory and credit to the almighty. Once she was free, she starts her new life. ""I was taken into a literal cell where I was able to spend time with God, he reached me in a way that only he could and I was given a second chance of life... "By the time I was free, I was sure that my new path was towards God and towards sobriety and my old life was behind me."