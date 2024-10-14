Firerose Claims Billy Ray Cyrus Left Her Just Hours Before Cancer Surgery

The drama around Billy Ray Cyrus's split from Firerose appears endless. Now, she is accusing him of leaving just hours before surgery.

In an interview, Firerose wished she could go back in time and tell her former self to never marry Cyrus.

"I couldn't have seen 10 years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back," she told Stellar Magazine in a new interview. "He'd say bizarre things like, ''We're going to have this epic love story beyond anything you can imagine. We're going to have twins, and call them Melody and Harmony."

She also said that he left her hours before she had cancer surgery. She woke up and discovered that he was gone. Firerose was undergoing breast surgery due to finding a BRCA1 gene mutation. The mutation increased the likelihood of later developing cancer.

"We went to bed together, and when I woke up, he wasn't there," she said. "It wasn't abnormal for him to shut me out and give me the silent treatment, but it was very unusual for him to leave for a whole day. He didn't come home that night."

Firerose Speaks Out

She tried to reach out Cyrus but didn't hear from him.

"I was alone on the farm by myself, with no security lights on. I was terrified and baffled, as he wasn't answering my calls or texts and he knew I had to be at the hospital the next day," she said.

Firerose also accused her former husband of isolating her from her friends and family.

She continued: "All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become".

Meanwhile, Cyrus says that she only married him for his name.

"This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I'm right in the center and basically the target of the scheme," the singer said. "It's unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that's for sure."