Firerose Breaks Silence About Leaked Billy Ray Cyrus Recording

The nasty, twisty, highly public saga of the Billy Ray Cyrus - Firerose marital breakup has taken yet another uneasy turn connected with a leaked recording that allegedly features the renowned singer speaking abusively to his former wife, whom he married in October 2023.

Now, his Australian ex, Firerose, 37, whose name is actually Johanna Hodges, is making her feelings known about that controversial audio tape and the ensuing dust-up about it.

Cyrus, 62, reportedly confirmed to Fox News Digital that the voice on the tape was indeed his.

What Did Firerose Say About The Tape?

She Wrote Of The Week Being "Monumental, " Thanks People For Their Support

People reported that Firerose posted the following on Instagram on July 26: "This week has been monumental in many ways and I'm so appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support (emojis of a heart and praying hands).

She continued, "There are so many great experts, books & resources on healing. I promise there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep educating yourself. Dr. Ramani is a great place to start. @DOCTORRAMANI @HEALING.AFTER.A.NARCISSIST @COVERT_NARCISSIST_INFO

Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a clinical psychologist whose published works include, "It's Not You: Identifying and Healing from Narcissistic People."

I guess we know now without a doubt what Firerose really thinks of Billy Ray!

Billy Ray Cyrus Had Some Pointed Comments Of His Own

He Claims He Was At His Wit's End

Just two days earlier, Cyrus issued his own remarks about his disintegrating relationship with Firerose and their decidedly unamicable parting of the ways. Cyrus released the statement through his rep and posted it to his Instagram Stories.

Per People, he wrote in part, "Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud."

Cyrus also added, "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life, and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."

Billy Ray Cyrus Filed For Divorce

Why He Supposedly Sought The Split

It was Cyrus, according to TMZ, who filed for divorce, blaming "inappropriate marital conduct" and "irreconcilable differences." He reportedly requested that their marriage be annulled because there was fraud involved.

We're guessing that there's probably plenty more developments to come before these two ex-lovebirds get officially unhitched!