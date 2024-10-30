Firefighters Halloween Party Draws Backlash After People Show Up Dressed As The KKK

On October 26, images circulated the internet of four people dressed in Ku Klux Klan outfits attending the Halloween party at the North Sydney Firefighters Club in Canada.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Bouncers permitted the KKK party-goers entry into the party in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, with a makeshift cross in hand. Anonymous volunteers at the door let them into the party. What's worse is that they were allowed to stay after the cross was confiscated and the hoods removed.

A video obtained by CBC News shows them walking into the party.

Both the Deputy Fire Chief and the North Sydney Fire Fighters Club have issued statements and apologies about the incident, although few are impressed by them. Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh has also commented on the event.

Officials Apologize For Allowing KKK Outfits To Attend Halloween Party

MacIntosh admitted that, "A mistake was made. They were allowed in, they shouldn't have been."

Gouthro has also said, "I can tell you this, the members of North Sydney and myself are very sorry from the bottom of our hearts and we ask for your forgiveness."

The North Sydney Fire Fighters Club issued a statement, saying, "We made a mistake! We apologize to any and all of our community who were offended or hurt by our lack of actions."

Despite the constant apologies and promises to do better, almost everyone is disappointed and hurt that this happened.

One comments, "This is not a mistake, this is blatant racism. They should have never been let in. Apologies are meaningless with no actions behind them." He raises a good point here. Lately there have been many promises to learn and do better when these things simply should not have happened in the first place.

"Mistakes are bumping into someone this is bordering on a hate crime," writes another.

I find it hard to believe that party-goers dressed in such an outrageous costume would be permitted entry anywhere. But the fact that they were allowed to stay and continued to mingle with the others says a lot, too.