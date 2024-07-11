Fire Destroys Historic Pizzeria That Merle Haggard Once Owned

The Silverthorn Pizza & Pub restaurant was owned by country legend, Merle Haggard, in the '80s. Unfortunately, per KGET, the famous pizzeria Haggard called home was completely destroyed by a raging fire. The fire was so destructive that it took firefighters an entire night to fully douse the flames.

A Facebook user, Ernie Fuller, would post photos of the Silverthorn at the peak of the fire's devastation. "Silverthorn Pizza and Pub in Jones Valley, California. Shout out to Cal Fire SHU, Shasta Lake Fire, and Shasta County Fire for battling the structure fire and keeping minimal spread to vegetation," Fuller's caption reads.

The Silverthorn's official Facebook page would also lament the tremendous loss of what was considered to be a historical site. "As many of you know, we woke up today to devastating news: our historical building at Silverthorn, the Pizza Pub, was lost to a fire last night," the post begins.

"For many years, thousands of people enjoyed this beloved place, known not only as Merle Haggard's local stage but also as a venue for hundreds of bands and local artists who shared that stage over the years. It was cherished for its family atmosphere, stunning views, and, of course, the best pizza."

Merle Haggard's Pizzeria, The Silverthorn, Was Tragically Destroyed In A Raging Fire

Fans of both Haggard and the Silverthorn reminisced over the wonderful memories they created at the pizzeria. "Stopped by last night and had a pizza and beer, probably the very last pizza made last night. so glad I was able to have that last time with the old pub. This is devastating. The Pub was a perfect atmosphere when docking up for some pizza on the lake," one Facebook user recalled.

"I'm so sorry. My husband and I visited many times over the past 30 years (even over our honeymoon in July '95) and later with our kids who are now grown. The memories will keep it alive but I hope you will be able to rebuild. My condolences to all that called it home and relied on the income of this place of business. May better days come from this and the phoenix rise from the ashes," another user stated.

Indeed, in the wake of this disaster, the Silverthorn will hopefully return better than ever before, making Haggard proud.