Country music fans, you're in for a treat. Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert have joined forces to create four exclusive new songs for the final two episodes of CBS's Fire Country.

The four songs - "Saved," "Still Burning," "Something in the Water," and "Barbed Wire Heart" - are inspired by the show's themes and showcase the talents of Lambert and Bentley. You can catch the episodes they're featured in on Friday, May 12 and May 19 on CBS. They'll also be available for streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ as well.

Series creator and star Max Thieriot couldn't be more thrilled about this collaboration.

"I'm a huge country music fan!" he said in a statement. "Dierks and Miranda have written and performed some of my all-time favorite songs, so to get the chance to work with them on Fire Country was a dream come true. Their songs provide the perfect backdrop for our dramatic conclusion to the season."

Lambert shared her excitement about the unique experience of writing these unique songs, which required adapting to an existing storyline and script.

"Dierks and I got together with our buddies Luke Dick and Jon Randall, and we started writing for Fire Country," says Lambert. "It's a different process to write to another storyline that's already been written and sort of go along with the script. It's been a cool project!"

Bentley was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to write for the TV show.

"From the moment I saw the very first scenes of the pilot for Fire Country, I knew I wanted to try to write songs for it," he said. "Writing for TV stretches different muscles than writing for my own albums. And getting to collaborate with my friends Miranda, Luke Dick and Jon Randall made the whole process explorative and, of course, a lot of fun."

Bentley and Lambert aren't the only country stars to have ventured into the show's universe. Earlier this year, Kane Brown made a special guest appearance in one of the episodes.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to check out the new songs when the final two episodes premiere.

