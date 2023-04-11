Hold onto your cowboy hats, folks! Kane Brown recently swapped his microphone for an acting gig on CBS' hit procedural drama, Fire Country. The 29-year-old star took on the small screen with a role he describes as having "a superhero moment." And it looks like one of the show's biggest stars thinks Brown has what it takes to do this whole acting thing for the long haul.

Fire Country's creator and star, Max Thieriot, has nothing but praise for Brown's natural talent and commitment to the craft. His latest comments hint that a future in Hollywood might not be too far-fetched for this country crooner.

"He just has a lot of raw, natural ability to be present and to listen, and really be in the moment," Thieriot said of Brown, speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "I think if you can start there and do that, you can build off of it. Some people cannot start there, they just don't have that thing. And I think he has that thing."

"He was really, really passionate about putting in the work and being really focused on doing this," Thieriot continued. "To me, that meant a lot."

In the episode featuring Brown, the singer plays a fearless drifter who springs into action when his train collides with a party bus. The singer-songwriter, whose catchy track "Riot" was previously used in a promo for Fire Country, came away pumped about what he did with the character.

As for a potential encore appearance on Fire Country, both Brown and Thieriot are on board, with Thieriot teasing the possibility of delving deeper into the character's backstory in future episodes. Of course, their jam-packed schedules will play a significant role in whether this collaboration continues.

With Kane Brown's acting debut on Fire Country, fans are in for a wild ride as this multi-talented country star proves there's no limit to what he can achieve. Who knows? This might be the beginning of a brand new chapter for Brown. We're definitely here for it.