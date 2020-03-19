John Prine's Wife and Business Partner Fiona Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fiona Prine, the wife and business partner of Americana legend John Prine, announced on Tuesday (March 17) on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). John was also tested, but his results came back as "indeterminate."

"I have some of the typical symptoms," Fiona shared. "I didn't have a high fever, but I certainly had a cough and some breathlessness."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B92LygNB1KZ/

Because John's status isn't clear, the family is taking drastic measures to protect the "Angel From Montgomery" writer throughout the coronavirus crisis.

"There's a chance he may not have this virus, and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family," Fiona adds. "It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

Fiona adds that many have reached out about the well-being of her husband, a two-time cancer survivor.

"So far, he's fine," she says. "He's always got a little something going on, but he's 73 years old and he may have some issues, but he may not have this virus and I want to keep it that way."

In closing, Fiona begged everyone to "please stay at home" while insisting that she will survive the virus.

"Just know I am fine and I will recover," she said. "I don't feel great. I wish I didn't have this. There are so many things I wish were different. There are families who are going to be devastated financially through this, and my heart goes out to them."

Read More: Hear John Prine's Tender 'God Only Knows' Featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires

John Prine and the former Fiona Whelan run the Nashville-based label Oh Boy Records, which releases John's own music (including the Grammy-nominated 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness) and, in the past year, music by country music outsider Kelsey Waldon and singer-songwriter Tre Burt. Prior releases include a live album by Kris Kristofferson.