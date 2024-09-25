Fight Breaks Out At Riley Green Concert During 'Jesus Saves'

Some things start out great, then unfortunately go downhill. That was what seemingly happened at a Riley Green concert in Frederick, Maryland at the Frederick Fair, per Whiskey Riff. It wasn't the music that was the issue. A fight broke out during Green's performance of "Jesus Saves." An altercation like that sure can disrupt the enjoyment of concert-goers real fast, in addition to simply being hugely disconcerting.

This is what we know happened at the event.

A Fan Sang On Stage With Riley Green On 'You Look Like You Love Me'

She Had Gumption To Share The Stage With Him - And Evidently Talent, Too

Everything was fine at the start. As the outlet reported, a female fan in the audience held up a sign asking if she could perform the Ella Langley portion of the song, "You Look Like You Love Me," with Green. She did a really solid job, according to Whiskey Riff, which reported that "The girl crushed it." Wow!

Then things took a turn for the worse.

A Fight Erupted In The Crowd During A Performance Of 'Jesus Saves'

Ironically, Problems Started During A Solemn Song With A Heartfelt Message

"Jesus Saves" is about a vet who finds himself beset by multiple woes and is homeless. He pours out his melancholy tale of loss to the narrator in this song, which Riley Green performs to perfection. Country music is all about masterful storytelling, and this is storytelling at its very finest. So for a confrontation to boil over during a moving live performance of it is so regrettable.

The incident took place close to the stage. Green couldn't completely ignore it but he kept going with the song like the real pro he is. That takes true guts and class.

Riley Green Was Apparently Dismayed And Disappointed By The Antics In The Crowd

He Admonished Them

It seems like Green was taken aback by what was going on. He reportedly said, "I've never seen people get in a scuffle during a song called 'Jesus Saves' before." Probably no one else had, either. One fan who must have wanted the song repeated under more placid circumstances even hollered, "Can we start that one over?"

Can't blame that fan for asking!