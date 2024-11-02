Fight Breaks Out at Polls Over 'Let's Go Brandon' Hat

Election season this year is getting heated. There's lots of mud being thrown around on both sides of the aisle and the voters themselves are following suit. Some even result to plain tantrums over their allegiances to democrats and republicans. That's the case for one voter in South Carolina, who resorts to a big fight when he gets told about a certain rule at the polling station.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, a man named Mark Morris tried to cast his vote at the Orangeburg County Library in South Carolina. However, he proudly waltzes in donning a camouflage hat that says 'Let's Go Brandon' on it. For the uninitiated, the phrase essentially disparages Joe Biden for a litany of different issues. However, state law says that the man can't wear anything that displays a specific candidate or anything politically related. Moreover, the law states directly, "The poll manager shall use every reasonable means to keep the area within five hundred feet of any such entrance clear of political literature and displays." Evidently, that includes defending themselves in a fight if necessary.

Voter Gets Heated Over Rules About His Hat, Immediately Starts a Fight

As you might expect, this guy tries to spark a fight over this. Morris hurls a bunch of obscenities at the poll workers just following the law, telling them it's his right. Shortly afterwards, one of the workers, Angela Buchannon-Glover, tries to keep things moving. "We ain't got nothing else to say and we're going to move on," she says.

Morris immediately steps over his bounds and starts to point in this woman's face. The video captured by the news station doesn't clearly show whether or not he makes physical contact. Given the unruliness he's shown, it wouldn't be too out of character. Then, a fight officially sparks, as the poll worker hits the man and he tries to hit back. Currently, the police are investigating the fight to see if any additional action needs to take place.