‘Field of Dreams’ Star Gaby Hoffmann Shades On-Screen Father Kevin Costner

Field of Dreams star Gaby Hoffmann and Kevin Costner may have played an on-screen father and daughter. However, that energy sadly didn't extend much to real life.

Reflecting back on her early years in an interview with Business Insider, Hoffmann didn't have many pleasant things to say about Costner. In fact, she didn't have much to say at all except that the actor definitely wasn't a father figure to her on-set.

She said, "I didn't feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner. We'll leave it at that." Ironically enough, Costner is father to seven children in real life. He's also made a career in these paternal roles, more recently playing John Dutton on the drama Yellowstone. It's a bit sad that Hoffmann and Costner didn't get along better. However, Hoffmann had nothing but good things to say about co-star Ray Liotta.

Gaby Hoffmann Talks Child Acting

She said, "All, every day. I just absolutely loved Ray. I was convinced he was in love with me, too, which, of course, he wasn't, but he was just such a sweetheart."

Hoffmann continued, "I didn't have a dad growing up, and there were just so many wonderful men on that set. And Amy Madigan, who played my mother, who I loved so much. But I just remember there was a lot of paternal energy. Ray Liotta and, actually, all the baseball players, I would sit around and play cards with them and play catch with them." She also had a childhood crush on him, saying, "I sort of jokingly said I had a big crush on him, but I think I was really drawn to a kind of fatherly, protective energy that he had in spades. What a beautiful actor he was, too."

Costner wasn't the only one who got on Hoffmann's bad side when she was a child actor. She also opened up about some toxic movie sets that she was on as a child. She said, "Bad behavior on sets shuts you down, especially as an actor. I didn't even consider myself an actor as a kid; I was just on movie sets doing whatever I was told. But it's scary to be yelled at by a grown man in any situation. But I don't hold it against anyone. It happens. I've certainly yelled at people, not on sets, but on the street many times. Making movies shouldn't be stressful, but it is. Things happen, and we all f—k up all the time. It's OK."