If you've even been to a music fest in the middle of summer or camped on their grounds, you know just how many products a three-day festival can require. I've been attending music festivals since I was a kid, and the packing list grows longer and longer each year. My first festivals were in Austin (Austin City Limits, Fun Fun Fun Fest, and of course, our beloved SXSW). When you're younger, you have so much energy and can get through the whole day with ease. As an adult, I can tell you that's not the case for many of us. Now, I require items to be prepared: and everything from the bag I bring to the items that will fit into that bag are carefully considered well before I head through those gates. Believe me: you'll need a lot to make it through 10+ hours of walking through crowds, running from stage to stage, and dancing till the wee hours of the morning. That's why we rounded up our festival essentials for all of our festie besties. (Yes, that's absolutely what we're calling our festival friend groups.)

There are many things you'll want to consider when rounding up the perfect survival pack full of festival essentials. Most importantly, prioritize items that will keep you comfortable, hydrated, and happy. Pack the important things first and pick a bag that comfortably carries what you need without being too heavy. You'll also want to bring a reusable water bottle -- water is expensive at festivals, so take advantage of fill-up stations. You'll also want to take the hot weather into account. Have your hats and cooling towels ready if it's over 80 degrees and dress comfortably. The list goes on and on, but we cover the most unique finds below:

A Lightweight Bag or Backpack:

A bag is the first and most important choice to make: You'll want one that's easy to access the essentials you'll use all day. First, check out your festival's requirements to understand what bags can be brought inside, but we choose some lightweight, smaller options that could work:

Must-Have Festival Essentials for Your Bag

A Portable Charger

I'm at the point where I don't even leave my apartment without a portable charger -- it's smart to have a charged phone in general these days. For festival preparedness, you'll need your phone to communicate with your group if you get lost or if you call a ride share at the end of the night. I've been using this set for years, and I can charge my phone twice with it (make sure you bring your charging cord, too!). Tip: Have a meet up spot planned before you split up for a set.

Easy-To-Carry Hand Sanitizer

This award-winning, extra-soft sanitizer is perfect for a small bag because it lays flat for easy storage, and the spray won't get your hands sticky. It smells delicious and uses great ingredients like aloe vera and essential oils. This five-pack comes in a few lovely scents like Berry Bliss and Pure Lavender. Use these after a trip to the Port-a-Potty.

A Wallet With Vaccine Card

You can pack your ID and one credit card in your fanny pack, but you may want to use something like this holder if a vaccine card is necessary. It's also an easy way to keep some cash, your cards, your ID, and anything else you'll need in one spot. It also has RFID-blocking technology, too.

Blister Bandages

Even in the most comfortable shoes, blisters can happen. Wear the right socks and shoes the day of but also pack a few blister Band-Aids just in case: it can save you a lot of pain, and these also seal out germs and moisture to prevent infection.

This First Aid Kit from Welly comes in a small tin and has a few Bandaids, sanitizing wipes, and antibacterial cream for any cuts and scrapes you might get.

A Facial Sunscreen Stick

Make your face glow while protecting yourself from the harsh sun with this easy-to-apply sunscreen stick. It's perfect to reapply without needing a mirror, and it's easier to manage and less messy to stick in your bag.

A Seriously Long-Lasting Setting Spray

Lock in your makeup for a day full of walking, dancing, eating, and well, sweating. Festivals are hot! Whether you're at Zilker Park or The Rose Bowl, you'll definitely catch a sweat after moving all day. This spray is hydrating and keeps foundation, mascara, and everything else in place.

Hair Ties or Claw Clips

However you tie your hair up in the summer heat, don't forget something to hold your locks out of your face. Clip a claw to your bag strap or wear a hair tie around your wrist -- but we love these cute, comfortable clips for thick hair.

A Phone Lanyard

Make sure you'll never lose your phone with this cute lanyard that easily sticks to your case with the included adhesive. Wear it around your neck for easy pics and you'll never lose or drop it.

A Good Pair of Sunglasses

Sunglasses are an effortless accessory everyone will have on at the festival. They're a must to protect your eyes throughout the day (or weekend). Choose ones that are polarized, have a lightweight frame, and are comfortable to wear all day -- just like this option from one of our favorite sunglasses brands, Sunski.

A Protective and Versatile Face Shield

It can get dusty at music festivals, so carry a multi-use neck gaiter that will help keep the elements away from your face. We love this one because it's UPF 50, and gaiters in general are extra-useful at festivals because you can use them as headbands, hair ties, sun protection, and more.

Festival Essentials To Keep Cool, Clean, and Hydrated

A Reusable Water Bottle

A word to the wise: Buying water at festivals is just as expensive as beer. To avoid that extra cost and to stay consistently hydrated, bring a reusable water bottle to the festival and make use of prominent hydration stations. Keep filling that bottle up whenever you see them: It's best to keep a full bottle on you at all times. This one from Hydro Flask is one of the best options -- it's sturdy, large, and durable, too.

A Cooling Towel

Cooling towels are a lifesaver: Pop them in some ice cold water before leaving home and keep them in your backpack for hours of cooling properties. You can wet them again at the festival once they get dry! I love that this comes in a waterproof storage pouch, too.

A Cooling Facial Spray

To the girl who introduced me to Evian facial spray at Float Fest many years ago, I love you and I hope your landlord never increases your rent. Seriously, this is a game changer: a few sprays on my face and I felt so much better. It was immediately cooling, I felt glowy, and it revives makeup from early in the day. It's a fun product that is worth stashing in your bag.

A Wearable Fan Battery-Operated Fan

If you truly cannot stand the heat, consider a portable neck fan. These battery-operated fans are super-quiet and will come in handy for festivals during summertime. It's discreet but the cooling properties are noticeable.

Anti-Chafing Balm

When there's heat, there's friction from sweat, so an anti-chafing balm can be a lifesaver for festivals -- use it on your thighs to prevent chafing, as well as wherever your skin gets friction. If unexpected blisters pop up, this is another life-saver, too.

Convenient Deodorant Wipes

This antiperspirant is a great refresher and comes in a convenient one-time use wipe. Store a few of these in your bag: they'll take up no space and they're just as effective as a stick.

Flushable Wipes for a Hygienic Porta-Potty Experience

I'll never go to a festival without wipes. Portable bathrooms usually are out of toilet paper or there's one roll that's been dropped on the floor or looks damp. No thanks Bring your own wipes and it'll never be a problem again. Plus, you can use them to clean your face and hands: this is fragrance-free.

Some More Essentials, No Explanation Needed:

