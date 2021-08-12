Everything You Need to Camp at a Music Festival!

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Festival season is upon us and it is one of the most glorious seasons of all time. If you're anything like me, you love going to every music festival you can, because well, who doesn't like live music? So, to prepare you a little bit I've decided to help you out with a must-have festival camping checklist to get you ready for the big day. Whether you prefer roughing it or glamping, these are some products that you definitely need in order to survive the fun days.

Sometimes traveling can be expensive, especially if you're going to another city for a festival. Which is why we are introducing car camping. Think of it as festival camping, but in your car or outside of the venue.

If you do decide to camp in your car, pick it up a notch by sleeping under the stars...or tent. Time to get that camping gear. Pop-up Tents are very convenient when you're going camping, but they can also help if you are deciding to sleep outside of the venue. This Ozark Trail 4 Person Outdoor Camping Dome Tent is perfect for those who want enough room at night. It fits four people, but you can easily use it for two people and use the other space for storage. You can even fit a queen-size air mattress with extra room to store all of your belongings and other camping items. Music festival camping? I'm in!

Of course, you can't go camping without a good set of sleeping bags. Luckily for you, these big and tall sleeping bags will cover you from head to toe and keep you nice and cozy. It is very lightweight and has a zipper that helps keep body heat from escaping so you can stay warm even when it's cold outside. And the best part about this is that it has interior tuck pockets that you can use to stash small items such as your phone or a charger.

The last thing you want when you're at a festival ground is to not be prepared for the unexpected. Which is why a first aid kit is very essential not only for you but for people around you. Of course, you have your everyday items such as hand sanitizer, sunscreen, baby wipes, but let's step it up a notch with stuff that we actually use. This Equate on the Go First Aid Kit is perfect since it comes in a durable plastic case and is a Pack & Go convenience.

It includes bandages, nonstick and sterile pads, cotton-tipped applicators, tape, antibiotic ointment, antiseptic towelettes, alcohol prep pads, some depressor, rubber gloves, cold press, and the first aid guy. The only thing missing in this bad boy is lip balm and deodorant. If you ask me, this is the best festival accessory.

If you're going to be at a festival in the middle of the summer, the last thing you need is to get sunburned. Which is important that one wear sunscreen, of course, you can also stay protected by using clothing that will help you stay safe. In this instance, moisture-wicking long sleeve crew t-shirts are your best bet for your skin not to burn. They're very lightweight and are made with dry powder technology that keeps moisture away keeping you cool and dry throughout your day. Don't forget those wellies!

Yes, you read that right, headlamp. Before you go and call me crazy, how many times have you been stuck at a concert or festival finding your way to the porta-potties and stepping on something gross? See, this is your lifesaver. I promise this works because I do it myself whenever I go see someone live. It saves you so much time and this way you won't touch anything unwanted such as toilet paper, pee, or worse.

Obviously, we want to protect our ears while going to a festival, so why not use the travel-size earplugs. Sometimes the music can be really loud, so you want to protect your ears with noise reduction earplugs that keep your ears comfortable. It's a smart move for children or those who don't really like loud music as much. Think of your eardrums!

I know I'm not the only one who thinks that water bottles can be such a waste of time when it comes to going to festivals. It's all about hydration packs nowadays, because they are so convenient, especially because you can use them as a backpack as well. You can also use this on your next hiking trip if you want, it's really a great source of getting water.

This hydration pack has two compartments for storage and organization as well as a chef pocket to carry extra items. All you have to do is go up to the festival tent that is serving water, and boom! You're refreshed. So not only do you get water, but you can pull out the frisbee and the portable speakers whenever it gets low and play around with others. It's genius.

If you don't want to sit on a blanket while at a festival, the next best sitting option is definitely camping chairs. It's a great option since all you have to do is simply put it on her back like a backpack and boom, you're set to enjoy your live music. The best part about these camping chairs is that they are not expensive at all. You can get one for as low as $7 and it works just as great. You're saving you back...and your bum!

Last but definitely not least you have your clear backpack. Now I know, this could be dangerous especially if you're carrying around a wallet or lose money, but it's convenient because staff members will let you in the festival faster. Think about it, they can already see what's in your backpack. They will let you pass the line quicker and it saves them some time. Also, you can see what's in there at all times so you won't lose anything.

So, there you have it festival-goers! What are you adding to your shopping list?

