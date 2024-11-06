Female Singer Shot While Signing Autographs On Stage After Concert

After performing at the Black Academy in Dallas, 26-year-old Jada Arnell Thomas was shot by a fellow singer while signing autographs. She was finishing up her show, paying her respects to the fans, when the attack happened.

Jada Arnell Thomas had finished her performance on the stage of the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. As Curtis King, the founder, recalls "It was a packed house, people were in line getting autographs and we heard this shot. It was unreal. It was like everything was in slow motion." Out of nowhere, someone had shot Thomas in the chest before making their escape.

In the commotion, it was hard to identify who had taken the shot at the singer. No clear indicator of who would want to attempt the murder was instantly obvious. However, bystanders had picked out a suspect. The woman who had shot the weapon was identified by employees as a previous student of the school. The keen-eyed employees noted, "She has performed here at the Black Academy. She was in a summer program 10-12 years ago."

This implied some kind of decade-long grudge that led this previous student to take a shot at the singer. However, the true motivation still hasn't been found out.

Support for The Singer After Shooting

The suspect, Micah Williams, 26, was quickly taken into custody, and a handgun was found in her purse. Jada was also rushed to hospital and is in stable condition. After the shooting, the singer has been showered with support online.

Her cousin, Alexandria Simmons spoke up in support of her family, saying "My baby my heart my womb mate my cousin, these last few days have been alot for me & my family, my cousin didn't deserve this my heart hurts so bad thank you to everyone who has reached out to me I haven't been purposely ignoring anyone I'm just mentally a mess rn...PLEASE KEEP PRAYING for my cousin and our entire family." Her family and friends will be there with her through this struggle.

The attacker has been booked into a Dallas jail, with the bond set at $200,000. She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her justification for taking a shot at the singer is still unclear, but I am sure the courts will get to the bottom of it.