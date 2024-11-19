Felt Like They Were Going To Die: 22 People Trapped On Amusement Park Ride For Hours

When I say I don't like rollercoasters or amusement park rides people always look at me crazy. They tell me I am a scaredy cat. Well, I bet 22 people finally understand my concerns. Their fun day at the park took a turn for the worst when they all got trapped on an amusement park ride for hours. Not so amusing now is it?

People Trapped On Amusement Park Ride For Hours Fear Death

The Sol Spin at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park in California is a fan-favorite. This amusement park ride flips people around in all different directions, making it an exhilarating ride. However there was nothing exhilarating about it when 22 people became trapped on the amusement park ride for hours.

Yandel Espinoza, one of the individuals who got trapped on the ride, told the Post about his experience. He said, "It spun two times around and then when we hit the top, it stopped. Then it shut down and we got stuck up there and we started panicking. We felt like we were going to die."

I can only imagine the fear a person would feel as they are trapped on an amusement park ride. Particularly if you are one of the unfortunate people to be facing downwards. Fully aware of how high up you are and how deadly that drop would be. Luckily, in this case none of the riders appeared to be upside down. A small miracle given the fact that the ride swings you all about.

The Aftermath

While no one was upside down, several people were held in strange positions for the two and a half hours that it took for park mechanics to rescue the ride-goers. All 22 riders were safely brought down with no serious injuries. However, two women were taken to the hospital for examination.

Their condition is unknown but a Knott's Berry Farm spokesperson claims it was just "out of an abundance of caution." Many people wondered how these 22 individuals got trapped on the amusement park ride in the first place. It is not immediately clear. The park is still unaware of what went wrong with the ride.

The only statement the park made in regards to the ride is "the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop mid cycle." I don't know about you but that is enough to guarantee I would never ride it, and I am sure I have 22 people who would agree with me.