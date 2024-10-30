Feeling Unwell: Reality Star Collapses Backstage, Ends Up In The Hospital

BBC One Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden MBE was taken ill on October 26th, resulting in her collapsing backstage during the reality show and being taken away to hospital. After feeling faint during the show, first responders were called and she collapsed off camera.

Videos by Wide Open Country

This bout of illness comes after missing a season last year due to cancer. She was able to self-diagnose stage three breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy in 2023. The reality star found the lumps the day before leaving for her honeymoon. This resulted in her spending her special holiday in the hospital.

It is unclear whether she was suffering from the after-effects of the chemotherapy, or it was unrelated. In a statement released by the BBC about Amy Dowden's health, they stated "We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected." Of course, her life is her own, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery.

Amy Dowden MBE was reportedly still receiving chemotherapy as late as August 2024. However, the Strictly Come Dancing reality star has made a quick recovery from hospital. She has pulled it together and returned to the screen, ready to dance.

Reality Star Amy Downden MBE Won't Be Returning, Yet

Despite her return for the 2024 season, Amy Dowden won't be coming back just yet. The reality star will be spending a little more time in hospital to make a full recovery. However, she is looking to be dancing as soon as possible, only missing a few weeks.

From her first appearance in 2017, she has been constantly on Strictly Come Dancing, only missing the 2023 season. She has become a mainstay of the show, and one of the fan favorites. In season 17 she managed to come within a hair's breadth of first place, making it all the way to the finals.

Until the reality star makes a full recovery from hospital, professional dancer Lauren Oakley will be standing in for her. In a statement on the Strictly Come Dancing Instagram, they said, "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and all the Strictly family send her love and wish her well. Amy is delighted that Lauren is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday's show for JB's Couple's Choice routine. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."