Federal Investigation Launched Into Graceland Foreclosure Attempt

The ongoing Graceland saga has been fraught with suffering and severe allegations. Now, per CNN, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office turned the attempted foreclosure case over to federal investigators.

"The Tennessee Attorney General's Office looked into the Graceland matter. ... We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately," said a communications director representing the Attorney General's office.

Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter, filed a lawsuit against Naussany Investments (NI claimed to own the deed to the Graceland estate). Which Keough claimed wasn't a real company. Naussany sued Lisa Marie Presley's estate in 2023. According to the company, Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million, which she was never able to pay back prior to her death.

"Keough claimed fraud and sued to protect the estate from foreclosure. A Shelby County Chancery Judge agreed and blocked the sale, and Naussany said it had dropped its foreclosure efforts."

Tennessee's Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, had previously tried settling the matter. "I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter. And identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley's heirs," said Skrmetti.

Furthermore, Keough's lawsuit was a 60-page document, per PEOPLE. Regarding Naussany's claims, Keough said that "the note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough alleges. She asked a court to grant a restraining order against Naussany "or any party acting in concert" with them.

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale."

Currently, that's where the situation has stalled. However, when we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to relay any pertinent updates to our readership.