FDA Pulls Dog Food Brand Off Shelves In A National Recall

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a recall of a select brand of dog food. According to the FDA's official website, ANSWERS Straight Beef Formula for Dogs and ANSWERS Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs have tested positive for listeria and salmonella. Presently, no illnesses have been confirmed as a result of the contaminated products. However, it's important to note that handling contaminated dog food could still pose a risk to humans.

ANSWERS Pet Food addressed the voluntary recall in an announcement on its website. "Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but it is possible. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Even if a dog is not showing symptoms, it can still be a carrier of the bacteria and spread it to humans."

Additionally, salmonella was another focal point of the release. "Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans."

The FDA Announces Dog Food National Recall

The following specific products are included in the recall. ANSWERS Pet Food Detailed Beef Formula for

Dogs/856554002102 -- 4lb (Half Gallon Carton). ANSWERS Pet Food Straight Beef Formula for Dogs/856554002072 -- 4lb (Half Gallon Carton). ANSWERS Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for

Dogs/856554002065 -- 4lb (Half Gallon Carton).

The FDA issued a warning for people who possess the affected products. "FDA guidelines recommend any product from the listed lots that has not yet been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Areas that may have come in contact with any contaminated food should be sanitized. The FDA recommends that people do not touch potentially contaminated food with bare hands and therefore suggests wearing gloves or using paper towels when placing any contaminated product in a sealed bag to throw out or when handling such food," the FDA advises.

"If consumers have any of these lots of products in their possession and desire a refund, please submit a receipt and pictures of the product to [email protected] along with the retailer's information. If you have questions or concerns, please email ANSWERS' Pet Food at [email protected]."