"F*ck Musk" Projected On Verizon Building Aimed At Elon Musk And Donald Trump: Internet Reacts

Alex Finn posted to X a photo he took himself in New York City last night. A stream of rotating phrases was projected onto the tall Verizon building for all to see. Clear, blue block letters made the phrase "F*ck Musk." Other phrases, such as "F*ck RFK," "F*ck Trump," and "Things Are Bad" were also thrown against the building.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Verizon has not commented on this, although it's likely they are not responsible for the messaging. The poster, Alex Finn, believes and hopes it's just "a lone lunatic with a massive projector."

It is likely that the messages were projected by a third party to display their opinions. The Verizon building was likely targeted solely due to its size and the visibility it would afford the messengers.

The internet has reacted to the messages, some believing it's disgusting, others believing it's fine. Displaying the messages before Election Day is no coincidence, although I'm sure no one of an opposing view would suddenly change their beliefs upon viewing this.

The internet has different concerns about the messages. Some believe that free speech justifies this event, but also allows them the right to complain about the disrespect and toxicity.

"Free speech is one thing. Blatant disrespect is something else entirely," one comments.

"That's a disgusting way of doing politics," says another.

Honestly, dear reader, I expected more outraged comments from either side than what we got. Most are concerned about the toxicity and divide such acts will spur, and I tend to agree. A rotation of offensive statements won't do anything to bridge the gap between you and your fellow Americans.

Spouting more hateful messages is the last thing we need right now from either side, especially on the dawn of the elections.

Others are in support of Elon Musk and are upset about the hurtful messages. "You can disagree with Elon but the man is achieving things that are going to propel humanity to the future," writes one.

"These sick people do this because they can't compete with Elon intellectually," claims another.

We're bound to see more stunts like this across the states on Election Day. Just please remember to keep your head through it all.