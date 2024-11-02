FBI Raids The Home Of South Carolina Pastor John Paul Miller, Whose Wife Died After Accusing Him Of Stalking Her

On Friday, November 1st, federal authorities began conducting an investigation on South Carolina pastor John Paul Miller's home in the Azalea Lakes neighborhood in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Labeled as a "court-authorized law enforcement activity" according to an FBI spokesperson - and reported by News13 -, the investigation comes months after Miller's wife was found dead as a result of suicide.

According to the outlet, there were approximately 25 FBI agents at Miller's home. He was not at the property when the search took place. The reasons behind the raid are unknown at the moment. However, the agents spent most of Friday afternoon searching the property and left before 5 p.m. Neighbors were able to witness the search while they were ordered to stay inside their homes.

"I came back outside and saw cop cars everywhere. Officers in the front yard with guns drawn, got a little bit nervous," said Dennis Blair, Miller's next-door neighbor. "Then I heard the bullhorn go off, saying, 'This is the FBI, we have your house surrounded. Come out with your hands up. We're here to execute a warrant.' At that point, I got a little nervous and they yelled at me to grab my dog and go back into the house."

A Pastor Under Investigation

John Paul Miller's wife, Mica Miller, was found dead in late April this year. He had shot herself at Lumber River State Park after she purchased the gun she used at a pawn shop. While John Paul was not involved in his wife's death, controversy sparked after allegations of abuse and infidelity began circling. Moreover, according to the Daily Mail, he also faces allegations of sexually engaging with underage girls.

This sparked many people to begin the Justice for Mica movement. They were not pleased by Mica's death being ruled as a suicide. This sentiment was shared by Mica's family, with Mica's father, Michael Francis, saying that it was staged. The movement has been holding rallies in her support, both at Solid Roch - John Paul Miller's church - and in front of the property where the investigation took place.

Not only that but John Paul Miller is also being accused of selling the Myrtle Beach home he shared with Mica to Solid Rock Ministries at a lower price than its actual taxable value. He sold the property just two months after he and Micah divorced, according to the Daily Mail.

One of Mica's family attorneys, Regina Ward, talked about the FBI's involvement in John Paul Miller's search. "The FBI is obviously a very professional agency," she said. "They make sure they dot their I's and cross their T's and they would not have been here today unless they were absolutely ready to execute that search warrant."