FBI Launches Parallel Investigation Into Mica Miller, Wife Of South Carolina Pastor, Case

The FBI is officially investigating the Mica Miller case, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Damien McLean, a representative for the department, confirmed the FBI is launching a parallel investigation.

So what does this mean? We're not sure yet. McLean confirmed they're not investigating Mica's death. However, they're conducting an investigation that involves Mica Miller. It's unknown if they're investigating into her husband and pastor John-Paul Miller. McLean didn't offer any specifics on the nature of the investigation or what the FBI is looking into.

The sheriff's department stands by its ruling that Mica committed suicide. They do not believe that John-Paul played a role in her death. "There's no evidence connecting him to her death," McLean told People. "[The FBI is] investigating separate from her death. Her death has been rule [a] suicide."

Meanwhile, the FBI refused to comment on a possible investigation. Kevin Wheeler, a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Columbia, S.C., told the outlet that they're communicating with the sheriff's department. Wheeler added, "The truth is, the Robinson County Sheriff Department put out a statement saying that [the FBI was investigating], and all that I can tell you is that we have communicated with them. Beyond that. I can't give you any details."

FBI Investigates Mica Miller Case

The FBI national office had this to say: "We have no comment and can neither confirm nor deny an investigation because of longstanding DOJ policy." However, McLean says the FBI launched "investigation that's going along with our investigation." He also added they're "not investigating any death."

"It's not connected to, it's not the same investigation," McLean added. Previously, the sheriff's department tried to dispel rumors around the case.

"This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond," the sheriff said in a statement. "I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigation Team.

He continued, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."