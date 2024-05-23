FBI Is Considering Getting Involved Over Alleged Graceland Auction Fraud

All that drama surrounding Graceland could have criminal implications. It's attracted the attention of the FBI. The FBI is considering a criminal probe into Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC. They've reached out to Riley Keough, according to TMZ.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC tried to foreclose on Graceland, citing an unpaid loan by the late Lisa Marie Presley. However, the Presley family cited fraud, claiming the company forged Lisa Marie's signatures. A judged agreed that there was irregularities. For one, the notary denied getting Lisa Marie's signature. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the case as well.

A Tennessee judge halted the foreclosure sale. Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins questioned the legitimacy of the documents by the lender. "The estate is considered unique under Tennessee law, and in being unique, the loss of the real estate will be considered irreparable harm," Judge Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins said during the hearing.

Meanwhile, Keough has alleged that it's all one big Graceland fraud. "The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough wrote in the suite.

Graceland Alleged Fraud

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough's complaint also stated. After the judge's ruling, Naussany revoked their claim over Graceland. An attorney for Keough "received an email from Gregory Naussany confirming they do not intend to move forward with their claim." They don't plan to challenge the Presleys ownership of Graceland.

"There was no harm meant on Ms. Keough," Gregory Naussany said in an email to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The Shelby County Chancery Clerk's office also hasn't heard from the investment company.

"As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure," Graceland and also Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement shared with PEOPLE after the hearing. "Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home."