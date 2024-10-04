Father Shocked To Learn 18-Year-Daughter Isn't His Thanks To Ancestry DNA Test

Someone better call, Maury! I kid, but this is quite a shocking situation. A Las Vegas father recently learned that his 18-year-old daughter isn't actually his biological daughter thanks to an Ancestry DNA test.

Now, before anyone goes blaming the mother, it turns out that it was an IVF mix-up. Now, the family is suing the IVF doctors for mixing up the embryos. According to Good Morning America, the 18-year-old took a DNA test in 2023. That's when they made the discovery.

According to the lawsuit, the father believed IVF doctors used his sperm to impregnate a donor embryo. The embryo then should have been implanted in his wife. His late wife gave birth their daughter in October 2006.

However, apparently there was a mixed up. The mistake caused father and daughter "extreme and severe emotional upset." The father is extremely upset about what may have happened to the other embryo.

He said he "has no idea what happened to the embryo created with his sperm." The father questions if he has another child out there. The pair are suing the IVF doctors. Both Dr. Rachel McConnell, who led the now-shuttered Nevada Fertility C.A.R.E.S., and embryologist Dee Harris were named in the lawsuit.

Father And Daughter Sue

"Because of the actions of Defendants, and each of them, [the father] was deprived of the opportunity to create life from his heritage as was promised and planned by Defendants," the lawsuit claims.

Unfortunately, since they're not blood-related, the father has to legally adopt his own daughter. He said that will require a good amount of money. They're also asking for damages as well.

"The departure from the standard of care, as well as the departure from ordinary care, was so reckless and outrageous that Defendants, and each of them, acted with implied malice and with a conscious disregard for the rights and safety of others," the lawsuit states.

"The problem at the end of the day is that we believe that the meticulous protocols that should have been followed were not," the law firm told GMA.

Meanwhile, the doctors have refused to comment on the lawsuit.