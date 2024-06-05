Father Punches Comedian On Stage After Sexual Joke About 3-Month-Old Son

A comedian gets rocked at one of his shows after making a crass joke over a 3-month-baby.

The attack happens one night in Madrid where Jaime Caravaca is performing one of his stand-up routines. Smack in the middle of the show, a dad by the name of Alberto Pugilato calmly walks up to the stage and lands a haymaker on the jokester.

A couple of days before the attack, Alberto innocently posts a picture of his 3-month-old son. Caravaca, ever the opportunistic comedian, relishes in the opportunity to make a crass joke. His reply to the picture translates as extremely disrespectful. He says, "Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay, and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c***."

The Father Punches The Comedian

Naturally, this upsets the father and he pulls up to one of his shows. After launching Jaime back against the wall, Alberto taunts him, telling him to say it to his face. The comedian is SHOOK. No one ever expects to face any consequences for their jokes. Usually, there's security to protect from these sorts of situations. Usually, two big, hulking security guards await anyone with the courage to try and attack. This time, however, is not the case.

Afterwards, the crowd sits in stunned silence. Alberto corners him and calls him 'trash.' Jaime, still sat in the corner, is desperately apologizing for what he said. Frankly, he just doesn't want the man to sock him in the face again. Eventually, Alberto calms down and apologizes for his actions... but he also makes sure to get one more smack in before leaving.

Since the event, the comedian profusely apologizes on X (formerly known as Twitter.) "What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not at all appropriate comment on my part," he explains. "My apologies to anyone who feels affected. Let's put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free."

Of course he pleads to put the violence to the side. Clearly, he lacks the skillset to defend himself on stage. For what it's worth, Alberto accepts his apology. He tells Caravaca, "I do not wish you any harm and I hope this helps others understand that children are sacred." Maybe the comedian watches his mouth after this.