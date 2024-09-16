Father Of Slain Miss Switzerland Finalist Made Horrifying Discovery, Found Daughter's Head in Bin Bag

The horrifying story around the death of Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic just got a lot worse with new major details surfacing.

According to authorities, Joksimovic's father found her grisly remains while visiting the home. He found his daughter's head in a bin bag in her laundry room. Authorities have charged her husband with her death. They claim that her husband Marc Rieben strangled then dismembered and decapitated her.

He also used an industrial blender to puree part of her body. On February 13, the Miss Switzerland finalist's father visited the home and found her head sticking out of a black bin bag.

"When he opened the black bin bag, he saw her cut-off head with the hair still attached," a family friend told Daily Mail. The father of the Miss Switzerland finalist visited the house and had dinner with his two young granddaughters. He also asked Marc about where his daughter was. He denied knowing where the Miss Switzerland finalist was.

The family friend explained, "For hours, he pretended as if nothing was wrong, chatting to her father and making dinner for everyone before tucking the children into their beds. Her father went to pick up her mother and returned to the house."

Miss Switzerland Finalist's Father Makes Horrifying Discovery

They also said, "Marc kept insisting he didn't know where Kristina was and claimed she would just leave sometimes. Her mother wanted to file a missing person report with the police, but they couldn't do anything because she hadn't been missing for more than a day and Marc ended up hanging up the phone."

The model's father began a detailed search of the house looking for his daughter. That's when he entered the laundry room in the basement. The sight horrified him so much that he ran out of the house.

They continued, "When he opened it and found her chopped-off head inside, he ran out of the garage [door] screaming and told a passer-by to call the police, before returning to the house to confront his son-in-law, who was gobsmacked as he probably didn't think someone would find her."

Authorities ended taking Marc away to jail.

The friend said, "When police arrived at the home and led Marc away in handcuffs, he coldly told her mother: "Well, you told me you'd only come by briefly." He showed no remorse. How deranged do you have to be to not show a single emotion."

It's a major shock to the Miss Switzerland model's parents.

The friend explained, "Her father is strong and he is holding up somewhat, but is obviously receiving psychological treatment right now. [Her death] is tearing him apart."

She added: "Her mother is totally destroyed. She is seeing a psychiatrist every day, she can't cope with it, understandably."