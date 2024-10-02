Father Of Four Dies After Neighbor's Tree Falls On Him During Hurricane Helene

Tony Taylor, 64, a Charlotte father of four, tragically died at his home in Hoskins neighborhood. A neighbor's tree fell on top of it as a result of Hurricane Helene.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted on X and issued a statement on the situation. "At approximately 5:11 a.m., Charlotte Fire responded to an emergency on the 4200 block of Brookway Drive, where a tree had fallen onto a home, trapping two people inside," reads the statement.

"One person was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital," the statement continues. "Tragically, the other person was found deceased. The minor children in the home were not physically harmed. Charlotte Fire remained on scene for about an hour."

The minor children that the Charlotte Fire Department are Taylor's four children. They were at the house at the time of the event. His wife, Sandy, also survived when the tree fell on September 27, 2024.

Helping The Taylor Family

Tony Taylor's family were shocked to see him go in such a manner. Taylor's nephew set up a GoFundMe campaign. There, he provides a bit of context. "For some time, we had been trying to get the tree removed, but since it wasn't on our property, there was little we could do," said Stephen, Taylor's nephew.

Taylor continues: "Now, we are left not only to mourn the loss of a man whose smile could light up any room but also to support his grieving family through this incredibly difficult time."

With an original $10,000 goal, the GoFundMe campaign has been able to raise close to $15,000. While no money in the world will ever suffice, Taylor's family is very appreciative of any incoming help. They will use the funds to repair the family home, to secure a temporary place so that the family can stay meanwhile, for funeral costs, and day-to-day expenses.

"Your generosity means more than words can express, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer during this time," concludes the GoFundMe campaign's description. The family described Tony Taylor as "a friend to everyone and treated every person he met like family."