Father Learns Daughters Had Died Using Find My Friends App

When a dad in New York handed his teenage daughters some money and told them "to have fun and behave" as they were on their way out to an amusement park recently, he could never have guessed the tragic fate that would befall them both later that day.

It was the last time that Brian Trumble, 45, would ever see his two beautiful girls, Hailey, 19 and Shelby, 17.

What Happened To Hailey and Shelby Trumble?

They Visited An Amusement Park

On Thursday, August 1, according to the New York Post, the girls went to the Seabreeze Amusement Park in Rochester. They must have been anticipating some lighthearted fun, nothing more.

Published accounts describe them as caring people who loved animals and had graduated from high school - Hailey got her diploma in 2023, Shelby did the same this year. They were both interested in cosmetology.

Their Dad Brian Started To Worry When He Couldn't Contact Them

Brian Trumble began to be concerned when Hailey and Shelby hadn't come home to Granby yet from their outing or answered his texts. He used the Find My Friends app to pinpoint their location.

He found out that they were on Ferris Road in nearby Cato. Then Brian's girlfriend gave him frightening news. She reportedly said to him that she "heard something happened on Ferris Road."

All these pieces of information were coming together in the most hideous way imaginable.

Hailey And Shelby Had Been In A Horrible Car Crash

Both Girls Lost Their Lives

Scared for his daughters' safety, Brian Trumble dashed out the door to find them. A police officer was preventing traffic from getting near the scene of a car crash. Finally, Brian was told that there had been an accident and one of his girls was dead.

Shelby passed away immediately. Hailey died shortly afterward.

The shock was almost too immense for Brian to handle. Stunned, he remembered, "I just sat on my bumper and I couldn't stand up."

The Trumble Girls' Car Crossed The Center Line Into The Opposite Lane

The Cause Of The Crash Is Unclear

This is what is known at this time: On Ira Hill Road near the intersection of Farnam Road, the Trumble sisters' 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt traveled over a hill. The vehicle then crossed into the opposite lane for some reason, colliding with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee in the town of Ira, according to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Cherokee was hurt and hospitalized. "What caused the Trumble vehicle to cross into the oncoming lane is still under investigation," the release stated.

Brian Trumble Finds Some Solace In Knowing His Girls Are Together Forever

They Will Be Cremated

Per People, Brian Trumble is remembering Hailey and Shelby, who were both organ donors, with the proud, tender love of a father. "They touched so many people. Everybody that met 'em just loved them. They're just super sweet and kind and really smart, very smart. They were pretty much just figuring out what they were wanting to do."

The girls are going to be cremated "so they'll always be together," Brian said. "They were just so lovely. And they were so important to so many people."