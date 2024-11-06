Father Goes Viral For Forgetting Bride While Walking Down The Aisle

You know that feeling of walking into a room and forgetting what you went in there for? Well, this father of the bride did just that, forgetting the bride, and heading down the aisle alone.

Videos by Wide Open Country

I guess you don't really get to practice the whole wedding ceremony too many times. You may do it once or twice yourself, and then again for your children. This being said, one thing I think most fathers should remember is that bringing the bride down the aisle is a pretty essential part.

However, Neil Crossley, 60, decided to become the main event at his daughter's wedding as he made his way down the aisle alone. He marched on, almost to the altar, without his blushing daughter. It wasn't until he reached the end that he was reminded that he may be forgetting the bride. A quick turn around and scuttle back to his daughter brought the church out in peals of laughter.

A Simple Misunderstanding

As Neil Crosslet stood, waiting for his cue, "He thought they told him to walk when they had actually said wait for me!" The bride explained. He headed down, forgetting the bride, to the amusement of the rest of the church. His typically quick dad walk left the staff trailing in his wake, trying to reel him back in.

But, the dad's mishap was not a problem. "It was just perfect timing as he made me, my husband, and all our lovely friends and family laugh," the bride chuckled. "I especially appreciated it, as I was trying very hard not to cry and he helped me compose myself. It was a special moment none of us will forget," she told PEOPLE about the event. His wedding gaff brought a little more joy to the forgotten bride's special day.

Weddings can be stressful events for all involved, there are so many things to think about. Nobody wants their special day to go wrong. But, in this case, the mishap was a light-hearted one. The whole situation was caught on camera, of course. They can relive the joy of the day, and the hilarity of a father forgetting the bride, over and over again.