Father Dies Suddenly After Discovering Strange Cut On His Lip

A 20-year-old Australian man, Lockie Seddon, discovered that he had a small cut on his lip on November 23. He visited his doctor, but the cut didn't raise any alarms. However, the very next day, Seddon began experiencing increasingly worrying symptoms. Doctors put him in an induced coma and, unfortunately, Seddon passed on November 24.

Danielle Sherer, Seddon's aunt, talked with the Daily Mail, revealing the details that led to Seddon's death. "It just started with a little cut on his lip and the GP said it's like a bite or something," she said. Doctors attributed the cut to a regular bite but didn't think anything of it.

"Lockie woke up the next day, his eyes were so swollen and bulging out of his head, and he just said to his partner, 'I'm dying'," Sherer continued. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors had to put him in an induced coma to help control his symptoms. However, the hospital did not have the appropriate equipment to treat him.

"Obviously being a small regional hospital, they weren't able to cater to all his needs, they brought him straight to Melbourne," said Sherer. Emergency responders airlifted him to The Royal Melbourne Hospital. Unfortunately, he never woke up and he later died as a result. He had suffered a lethal staph infection that spread to his brain, according to PEOPLE.

A Shocking Death

Seddon's death not only shocked his family, but also doctors. "The ICU specialist that was looking after Lockie said that he has never seen a golden staph infection do this," Sherer continued. "They said there was no way of anyone knowing, and there was nothing that anyone could do."

Claire Hoogendoorn, Seddon's partner, felt guilty for not identifying what Seddon was going through quickly enough. She felt relief and heartbreak at the same time. "I guess that's a bit bittersweet for Claire to hear, but it's also, I think, what makes it so much harder for everyone to get their heads around," Sherer said.

Claire Hoogendoorn and Lockie Seddon had two sons, Mason and Jax, and Claire is currently 15 weeks pregnant with a girl. Danielle Sherer set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Seddon's funeral expenses and help support Hoogendoorn and Seddon's family.