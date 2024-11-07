Father Breaks Silence After Mom's Boyfriend Bearhugged 9-Month-Old Until He Stopped Crying

A Missouri family is horrified and grieving after a mother's boyfriend bearhugged a 9-month-old until the baby stopped crying. The horrible crime put the infant in the hospital. Now, the boy's father is speaking out about the senseless crime and doesn't understand it.

He said that his 10-month-old Waylon suffered two brain bleeds as well as collapsed lung. His ex's fiancé dropped the infant on his head then bearhugged the infant to stop him from crying.

"He has basically been reset to a newborn," Tyler Burbridge, told KY3. The 10-month-old spent six weeks in the hospital and still hasn't recovered.

"He can barely lift his head up," the dad said. "He's going to have to have a lot of physical therapy," he said.

Meanwhile, the infant's boyfriend, Jordan Boggess, is behind bars. They charged him with felony child abuse for dropping the baby then he bearhugged him. According to Boggess, he picked up Waylon and began tossing him in the air to try to comfort him.

Man Bearhugged Infant

However, he said he dropped the child, blaming his sweaty hands.

"Jordan then admitted after the child fell on the floor he panicked and 'bear hugged' the child 'a little hard' until he stopped screaming," the affidavit said. "Jordan was asked if it was tight and he said yes. Jordan admitted he might have hurt him when he squeezed him."

Doctors found that the infant had "abusive head trauma.

"He basically took my son's life," the boy's dad, Burbridge, told KY3. "He took my son's future. You don't toss a baby into the air."

Mary Close - on behalf of Bessie, Waylon's mom - opened up about what happened on a GoFundMe campaign. "Jordan has been charged and is in jail!" she said. "They got to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, and that's when it was notified that this was not an aspiration and choking kind of situation. He had some bruising on his head that alerted them that this was a child abuse case."

Doctors predict that the baby will suffer future issues.

"They said baby Waylon will not be the same baby," said Close. "If he makes it, He'll be wheelchair-bound. He will not be able to talk. He will not be able to feed himself."